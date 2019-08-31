The Governors of the nine oil producing states covered by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have expressed deep worry over the composition of the board of the Commission.

The newly constituted board of the commission has ignited widespread resentment and demonstrations across the nine states of the oil producing states in the country. The governor of Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, after a meeting of the governors of the member states of the NDDC in Abuja that they were worried by the composition of the new board and the general dissatisfaction it had generated in the region. He noted that the governors would meet with President Buhari, as soon as possible to discuss the touchy issues with a view to repositioning the critical interventionist agency for greater performance.

He said that the governors were equally disturbed that the NDDC, which was structured, to partner with the state governments had not shown the expected level of the requisite collaboration. The governors called on the people of the oil producing states to be peaceful as they are committed to the resolution of the issues through their proposed meeting with the President.