Tony Osauzo, Benin

A pressure group, Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM), committed to the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, backed the recently reconstituted reconciliation committee, headed by Bisi Akande, to reconcile warring parties in All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country.

According to the group, the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to reconstitute the committee was a right step in the right direction, adding that Governor Obaseki has done well and deserve a second term.

Obaseki’s faction had faulted three different committees set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to reconcile warring factions in Edo State, including the one headed by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

In a communique issued in Benin yesterday and read by the group convener, Damian Lawani, OSM said: “The leadership of OSM commends the good governance of Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, that they have repositioned Edo State in the area of infrastructure development, education, job creation, security, healthcare, human capacity building and many more.

“The leadership also commended President Buhari for his fatherly role in repositioning APC by way of fostering peace and unity and this has led to the appointment of Akande to head the long awaited APC national reconciliation committee.

“It is hoped that this committee will bring peace in its great quest to APC in Edo State and Nigeria in general. Furthermore, it is hoped that the wisdom and leadership style which President Buhari has displayed in setting up the party national reconciliation committee be applied in all areas of APC in the conduct of the forthcoming election in Edo State, the gubernatorial primary and other states affected in the area of elections.

“OSM believes strongly in the leadership of Obaseki and Shaibu and because they have performed creditably well, their second term is not negotiable. OSM, as a body, has therefore, passed vote of confidence in the governor and his deputy with the aim of securing their second term in office,” the group said in the communique.