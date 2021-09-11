Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Finitri has bagged this year’s Best Transparency Support Initiatives Governor award endowed by the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria (CIFCFEN).

His Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani Bello, received the Best Financial Inclusion Governor award. The investiture took place recently in Abuja during CIFCFEN’s 4th Proficiency Course Graduation, Anti-Corruption Awards and Honorary Fellowship Conferment Ceremony.

Also, at the occasion, Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, represented by the Special Adviser on Financial Crime, Abiodun Aikomo, bagged the Anti-Corruption Crusader of the Year award. The Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, represented by the director, ICT, Afolabi Ajayi, was inducted as an Honorary Fellow of the Institute alongside Professor Blessing Ngozi Ijeoma of the Department of Management Science, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Speaking at the ceremony, CIFCFEN’s President/Chairman of Council, Dr. Iliyasu Gashinbaki said the recipients were carefully chosen from a poll the Institute conducted that covered more than 60,000 respondents. “Asides that, we decided that we will identify governors that are instituting fiscal reforms at the local government level, as regards transparency, accountability and probity. The institute will continue to help steer and inspire good governance in Nigeria,” Gashinbaki said.

Thirty graduands of the 4th Proficiency course of the Institute also received their certificates and tool kits at the event. On this, Gashinbaki said: “The depth and the content of our curriculum is hands-on and practical, so it is no longer about theorising on forensics and fraud examination but practical application of these two key areas for them. So that’s the key benefit that they walk away with.”

He lamented the fact that Nigeria spends millions of dollars annually, hiring forensics experts from the UK, South Africa, United States and all over the world for expert witness advice, pledging that the Institute is poised to stop the ugly trend.

