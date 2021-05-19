By Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and his counterpart from Gombe, Muhammed Inuwa, have commissioned a 3.5 km Izala-Gweda Malam, Rafa-Wayam roads saying the road projects marks the beginning of the season of Leaving No Community in the state Behind, after the Numan community has suffered years of protracted infrastructural dearth.

The Adamawa state governor while addressing the public in a speech he titled, “Leaving No One Behind and Nothing untouched,” said the road projects are the beginning of, ” His government’s, “Season of the harvest of the seeds of projects planted at the beginning of the administration.

“Today we are starting with Numan. Tomorrow it will be Michika by God’s Grace.”

Fintiri giving highlight into his administration’s focus said, “We are dutifully set to commission all the first phase of the projects we initiated and even the ones our predecessors initiated but were unable to execute to completion.

“The Izala-Gweda Malam-Rafa-Wayam Road is a 3.5 Km road in Numan.

“It comes with a complete drainage system as part of the package of our diversified urban renewal campaign.

“While understanding that the infrastructural gap in Yola – the State Capital is wide with the attendant urban pressure, we deliberately decided to address the issue with a broader plan of building infrastructure in the State capital as well as equally improving on the infrastructure in the semi-urban centers across the State.

“This, we believe, will ultimately lead to injecting municipal life in the suburbs, reduce pressure on the State Capital and make life more meaningful for our people wherever they choose to live within the State.”

Fintiri said that the commissioning of the project is a promise kept, saying, “When I came for the official coronation and presentation of Staff of office to His Royal Majesty, Homun Daniel Ismail Shagah Kpawo Nomwe, Gilongo Diya as the Hama Bachama on the 23rd- December, 2020, barely five months ago, I did reiterate our commitment to providing inclusive development to the people of Adamawa State.

“The driving slogan has always been never to leave no one behind and nothing untouched.

“It is in keeping faith with this that we make every part of Adamawa State a proud beneficiary of our development crusade. Today Numan and indeed the entire Bachama Kingdom is having its fair dose.

“We have delivered on this road which has been a nightmare to the residents of Numan and their vistors.”

He added that, “More importantly, tremendous progress is being recorded on the renovation and rehabilitation of Numan General Hospital.

“Work on the new Lamurde Cottage Hospital has reached advanced stage as well.

“I have always maintained that the Southern part of Adamawa, especially the Numan Federation represents the most fertile agricultural belt of the State with the water bodies, the lush land and nourishing pasture for livestock husbandry, it is a belt we must all take serious especially as we get set to launch our agribusiness campaign.

“We are investing enough resources to ensure sustainable peace and the provision of infrastructure is a strategic step towards complimenting such efforts. “

Speaking at the occasion, the Gombe state governor, Mohammed Inuwa, said, the Adamawa state governor has set an outstanding pace for infrastructural development in the country in the midst of scarce resources.

He commended the governor for his resolve, focus and determination to serve his people and for delivering such massive infrastructure to the people of Adamawa.

The two governors later on met for peace meeting between two waring communities at the boarder of Gombe and Adamawa and resolved to end all hostilities and set up committees to chat a way forward for lasting peace.