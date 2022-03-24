As governorship aspirants begin to pick nomination forms, anti-zoning elements in Abia State have planned series of visitation to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu by groups which will endorse plan to have another Ngwa man become governor in 2023.

Governor Ikpeazu had said that the choice of his successor will be determined by all stakeholders, amid speculation that he prefers a successor from Isiala Ngwa.

Stakeholders from Abia North have outrightly said it is their turn to produce governor after Ikpeazu, in compliance to subsisting power rotation arrangement in the state.

Sources told Daily Sun that in order to get backing for a successor from among Governor Ikpeazu’s kinsmen in Isiala Ngwa, his foot soldiers have organised groups to start paying homage and supporting the governor’s plan.

It was gathered that local government chairmen and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) council chairmen have been mandated to raise groups from their areas to visit the governor and pledge support for his plan on preferred successor.

With the recent removal of former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, as chairman of Abia State University governing council, for insisting that power should shift to Abia North, it was learnt that LG chairmen are afraid of suffering such fate if they fail to comply with the instruction.