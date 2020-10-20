Meanwhile, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has appealed to the protesters to call off their action.

The forum made the call in a communiqué issued by its Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, in Abuja after its 20th emergency meeting, yesterday.

“The continuation of the protest has exposed the fragile economic fundamentals of the country, particularly as criminal elements and hoodlums have hijacked the protests by maiming innocent citizens, looting and destroying properties.’’

They told the protesters to dialogue with government at both national and state levels to ensure they were not taken over by hoodlums, who were instigating breakdown in law and order nationwide.

“The governors resolved to activate a judicial panel of inquiry to receive all cases of police brutality by officers of the disbanded SARS unit.

“Each state is also expected to kick-start a compensation mechanism for all victims.

“The forum resolved to endorse the call by demonstrators for improved governance, predicated on an enforcement regime that takes into cognisance the fundamental human rights and liberties of all citizens in the country, ” the communique read.

The NGF disclosed that the body had also resolved to act on every demand made by the #EndSARS protesters.

It, however, expressed concern over the shifting nature of the demands, saying the development creates uncertainty over the exact expectation and ultimate goal of the protesters.

The forum condemned the attack on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun by armed youths while the governor was addressing protesters in Osogbo.