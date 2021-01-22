From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director General of All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh. Lukman, has advocated death penalty for kidnappers, bandits and their beneficiaries.

In a statement he issued, Lukman said that the rift between the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Federal Government is a confirmation of the liberal nature of the APC as a party.

He said: “There is no reason we should not consider the introduction of death penalties for both the criminals and their collaborators, for instance. The easy temptation is to politicise the debate.”