Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors under the platform of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) will today hold an emergency virtual meeting to discuss growing insecurity in the country.

A statement by Head, Media and Public Affairs of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the will focus on the recent killings and kidnappings by Boko Haram sect, and agree on a new national security plan to secure the lives of citizens.

They would also receive updates on events following the disbandment of the SARS alongside the rising insecurity. Other issues that will be discussed include CACOVID funding palliatives and updates across the states, joint meetings between the CBN and Kaduna Governor, Nasir el-Rufai on accessing pension funds to finance infrastructure development, updates on ASUU strike, issues related to Stamp Duty and the Water Resources Bill.