Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead of the inauguration of a new administration in Bayelsa State February 14, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide said it has uncovered an ongoing plan by some aggrieved politicians to cause unrest in the state.

It also called on security operatives to arrest perpetrators that attacked former President Goodluck Jonathan’s residence in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

IYC Secretary General, Alfred Kemepado, who stated this in a statement, said the incoming administration would need advice that would stabilise the polity and not the creation of needless crisis to massage the ego of some disgruntled politicians.

It called on the people to resist the temptation of being used to promote violence under the guise of politics.

The group, therefore, asked those involved in the plot to desist from the act and seek ways to promote peace and development in the state.

Kemepado said Bayelsa does not belonged to politicians alone and any instability promoted in the state would affect the innocent people who are in the majority.

He vowed the IYC would mobilise youths to maintain the peace that the state currently enjoying, adding that unscrupulous midnight politicians and merchants of instability would not be allowed to sacrifice Bayelsa youths in the name of politics.

He also cautioned against politicising the attack on Jonathan’s residence, noting that the attack was criminal and should be condemned.

“IYC condemns any plot to cause unrest and political instability in Bayelsa State, the only homogeneous Ijaw state. We advise those who mean well for Bayelsa to come up with ideas and suggestions that will prosper the state and not to cause division and instability in any arm of government just to satisfy their greed.

“What the incoming administration needs at this point is wise advice that will further bring about development in the state and not one that will promote political instability and needless crisis as being plotted by some disgruntled politicians, who do not mean well for Bayelsa. It is the bulk of ordinary and innocent Bayelsans that are always at the receiving end of any form of political instability.

“We call on those plotting against the destiny of the state to walk away from their evil plots and join hands to ensure a peaceful transition that would usher in the new government.

“We charge out members across the state to resist any form of political gangsterism from any quarter aimed at causing unrest in the heartland of the Ijaw nation,” the group said in the statement.