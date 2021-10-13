From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, yesterday said Governor Nyesom Wike has made tremendous impact in actualising his NEW Rivers Vision developmental blueprint in the state.

He said what had happened in Rivers State within the last six years could only come from a patriot, “a man who has made up his mind to leave behind a worthy legacy.”

Nsirim made the assertion when the management of Africa Update Newspaper and Springpoint Magazine, organisers of the Trendsetters awards, visited to present an award to him as the best Commissioner of the Year in Rivers State, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The commissioner dedicated the award to Governor Wike, describing him as a man who has come to redefine governance and become the face of democracy in Nigeria.

He said: “Looking at his excellent performances as local government chairman, as chief of staff and as minister of state for Education, we are not surprised that Governor Wike will do well.

“In fact, as minister of state, he was active and so impactful. Since he left that position, nobody hears about minister of state for Education.

“So, the ingenuity of Governor Wike is what is driving the development process in Rivers, and we, as a ministry, will continue to project his policies and programmes because the common man in the state is seeing the difference.”

Nsirim reiterated that Governor Wike had promised Rivers people he would work until he hands over in 2023.

“You see the kind of massive developmental strides that is going on in Rivers State in an era where governance is at a very low ebb across the globe.

“So, we applaud Governor Wike for the kind of narrative he has brought into governance. In the next few days, he will receive an award as The Sun Newspaper Man of the Year 2020 and this is the forth award he will receive this year from the media community.

“The media remain the watchdog of the society and so, when the media endorses someone’s leadership, you should be rest assured that this is the heartbeat of the entire society,” he said.

The commissioner urged the media to play an active role to hold those in leadership positions accountable particularly at this time when the country is at the crossroads.

He emphasised that the media must strive to set agenda for the progress of the nation.

“The nation is blessed with human and natural resources to compete favourably with other countries in the world. But, what is our development index now?” he asked.

He said leadership question has been so much a challenge and that the media must rise now to set the right agenda for the right leadership for Nigeria in 2023, so that the people could really look at those who have the qualities to lead the nation.

