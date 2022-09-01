From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Accolades and goodwill messages have continued to serenade Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto and co-Convener of the National Peace Committee (NPC), who clocked 70 years, yesterday.

The Northern Governors Forum in a statement by its Chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau, acknowledged his contributions in addressing Nigeria’s challenges in education, the justice system, administration and in eradicating poverty.

“Bishop Kukah has played critical role in advancing Nigeria’s democracy and promoting credible, violence-free and acceptable elections as the Convener of the National Peace Committee headed by General Abdulsalami Abubakar,” they observed.

They also noted his contributions in steering national discourse and engagement through his foundation — The Kukah Centre.

“The forum commended him for his love for humanity and speaking against injustice and oppression.

“The forum lauded his passion and determination to mentor the youths on their role as future leaders of the country, through inspiring them to look beyond Nigeria’s current challenges and work for a better nation.

“The forum and Nigeria at large shall continue to benefit from his wealth of knowledge, experience and wise counsel,” the statement said.

•Strong advocate of peace, unity –Kalu

Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, described the cleric as a statesman and selfless Nigerian with passion for national growth and development.

The former governor of Abia State acknowledged his robust contributions to nation building.

While urging Kukah to sustain his good deeds, Kalu similarly described the bishop as a strong advocate of peace and unity.

According to Kalu, “I join his family, friends and associates in celebrating the milestone Kukah has attained.

“The priest has made invaluable contributions to national development.

“I join other Nigerians in celebrating the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, as he clocks 70.

“The Bishop has consistently used his platform to promote peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“He is selfless, bold, courageous and passionate about a united Nigeria.

“I salute the celebrant for his outstanding accomplishments.”

Kalu wished Kukah longer years in the service of humanity.

•Gift to Nigeria, humanity –Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State described the Bishop as a special breed – a gift to Nigeria and humanity.

He said Kukah had been a voice for the vulnerable and the less privileged in the society.

“The priest has an irrevocable commitment to fighting injustice and human right violations.”

He hailed Kukah for his patriotism which is evident in his contributions to national discourse. He said the priest cum scholar has never shied away from speaking truth to power.

Fayemi said his integrity, hard work, resilience and humility, has endeared him to the people across tribes and faiths in Nigeria.

“Bishop Kukah embodies humility, courage, integrity and diligence. His passion for the masses, especially the vulnerable and less privileged is second to none. He can best be described as a special gift of God to his generation,” he said.

•SGF: Beacon of hope

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, described him as a beacon of hope for the less privileged, whose impactful sacrifice and unparalleled humanitarian services in providing support to the poor and vulnerable remain incontestable.

He also commended his role as co-Convener of the National Peace Committee – a body which promoted peace, justice and equity among different political parties in the country, which has helped to entrench democratic ethos and practices in the nation’s body polity.

SGF congratulated the bishop on his passion in disseminating the good news of Christ, which provides salvation to the Christendom, as well as his boldness in the propagation of ecclesiastical matters.

He said he joined the Diocese of Sokoto and all Nigerians in wishing His Grace, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, a happy birthday.