Labour had issued the ultimatum in Lagos to persuade government in fast tracking the process enacting the minimum wage Act.

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and James Ojo, Abuja

The governors of the 36 states of the federation have debunked insinuations by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that they are unwilling to pay the N30,000 national minimum wage.

Head, Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said this yesterday.

He was reacting to an interview granted by NLC’s Secretary General, Peter Eson. He described the statement as not only mischievous, but misleading and in bad faith.

He said the governors have repeatedly said they cannot pay N30,000 and emphasised that N22,500 is a “baseline threshold,” meaning that any governor who can pay more than N22,500 is therefore free to go ahead and do so.

According to the Bello-Barkindo, the report “Minimum Wage: NLC wants governors who diverted bailouts probed,” is a needless attempt by the leadership of Labor to steer the public away from the promise by President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute another committee to review the minimum wage gridlock.

“Governors have collectively made it abundantly clear that they would have been happy to pay workers the N30,000, but times are hard and because of financial constraints and other limitations, many states cannot afford it, for now.

“The NGF had offered workers a token increment to the sum of N22,500 from the current N18,000, after the submission of the report of the tripartite committee set up by the president and headed by a retired Head of Service, Ms. Amal Pepple, on October 6.