From Gyang Bere, Jos

Governors, Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and the former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu have rejoiced with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, as he marks his 65th birthday.

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, described the Sultan as an inspiring leader who has continued to promote national unity, peace and security of Nigeria as well as offered valuable counsel to governments at all levels.

Lalong said Sultan Abubakar remains a respectable leader who is always on the side of truth and embraces justice for all people irrespective of their religious, ethnic, political or economic backgrounds.

Lawan in a statement also joined well-wishers and admirers of the Sultan across the globe to celebrate the respected Spiritual Leader, and President of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Jama’atu Nasirl Islam (JNI).

“The Sultan is an avid promoter of peace and religious tolerance as amply demonstrated in his role as the co-chair of the Nigeria Inter Religious Council (NIREC).

“I appreciate the Sultan for his uprightness as a leader and the quality and frankness of his advice, from time to time, to people in authourity.

Acknowledging the role of the Sultan in promoting peace and unity across the nation, Kalu applauded the celebrant for his objective counsel on national issues, adding that the Sultan’s fatherly role in advocating religious harmony is worthy of commendation and emulation.

Kalu, who described the Sultan as a patriotic statesman and bridge builder, urged leaders to emulate the outstanding attributes of the Sultan.

In a birthday message, the former governor wished the celebrant longer life in the service of the people.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I join the Sultanate council and people of Sokoto state in celebrating Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar as he clocks 65.

“The Sultan has over the years sustained his goodwill and pedigree beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“Before ascending the throne, the celebrant had built a distinguishing career in the military.

“As Sultan, he has consistently deployed his intellectual capacity and administrative acumen in steering the affairs of his domain.

“The celebrant deserves to be celebrated for his accomplishments in all facets of life.”

Kalu prayed for longer reign for the Sultan.