Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said governors defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been intimidated into doing so.

Ologbondiyan, who made the claim, said the three governors that recently left the PDP have issues with the Federal Government and were being challenged internally by what they have committed themselves into.

Speaking on a live television programme, yesterday, Ologbondiyan said: “They moved to the other side because of the intimidation that is coming from the party in government. If you listen to all the three governors that have left the party, none of them has said he has a problem with the leadership of the party.

“Whether Ayade, Umahi or Matawalle. Even Matawalle claimed he has always loved to be in the APC, which means he deceived the people when the court gave him the leadership of the state by declaring him the governor of the state.”

“So, it is not an issue of the party, it is essentially that these governors have issues with the Federal Government, concerning the management of the resources of the state, so it is not borne out of the fact that there is crisis in PDP.

“None of these governors did accuse the party, they left on their own accord because they are being challenged internally by what they have committed themselves into.

“We are sure those leaving the party in the parliament, whether in the states of assembly or in the National Assembly, will have a field day with the law and we assure they will vacate their seats.”

