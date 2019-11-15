Council of Ibadan Mogajis (Chiefs) has said the mandate given to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, by the people cannot be taken through the back door.

They urged the governor to continue with the good service he is rendering in the state despite the controversy engineered by some political forces in respect of the ruling of the Court of Appeal on the petition filed against his election.

The Mogajis, who paid a solidarity visit to the governor in his office, told Makinde that people were behind him.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the council, also known as Authentic Mogajis, urged the governor not to waiver in taking the state to greater heights.

Mogaji Abdujelil Adanla, who spoke on behalf of the chiefs, said the governor should not be distracted, adding that his mandate cannot be tampered with or stolen.

ln his remarks, Makinde thanked the Council of Mogajis and assured the people that the mandate they gave to him would not be stolen by anybody.

Governor Makinde further said his administration would not relent in its effort to better the lives of the people through the provision of social amenities.