Juliana TaiwoObalonye, Abuja and Joe Effiong, Uyo

GOVERNORS of the 36 states of the federation, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF),

will meet today to deliberate on Executive Order 10, 2020, signed by President

Muhammadu Buhari last week, which grants financial autonomy to states’

judiciary and legislature. Head of media and public affairs for the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said the meeting would be the ninth in a series of teleconferences by the governors since the outbreak of COVID-19.

President Buhari, had, on Friday, May 22, signed into law Executive Order 10 granting financial

autonomy to the legislature and the judiciary at all levels across the 36 states.

The order makes it compulsory for states to grant financial autonomy as it

mandates the AccountantGeneral of the Federation to deduct from source amount due to state legislatures and judiciaries from monthly allocations to each state. The move is targeted at making such

funds available to legislatures and judiciaries in states that refuse to grant

them autonomy. The order has caused mixed reactions across the country with some

groups commending the President for bringing to

bear the intention of the drafters of the Constitution, while others have risen against it.

According to BelloBarkindo, the meeting will take place at 2pm, with all 36 states governors in attendance brainstorming via Microsoft Team from their various states.

“Among the issues to be reviewed are a number of critical national questions that revolve around the

financial autonomy for the states’ judiciary and legislature, code-named the Executive Order 10, 2020.

The governors will also touch issues around the Nigeria Liquefied Natural

Gas (NLNG) ownership, the controversial Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

(NCDC) Bill. “Also to be discussed is the restructuring of states’ loans and the Federation Account Allocation

Committee (FAAC)

deductions, which have

been a recurring decimal

on the governors’ table.

As usual, the governors

will be given an update on

the COVID-19 pandemic

in the country, as well as

review a letter from the

national coordinator of the

Presidential Task Force on

COVID-19 as it relates to

the pandemic draft regulations,” he said.

Bello-Barkindo added

that there would also be a

general update on efforts

of the Coalition Against

COVID-19.

Meanwhile, lawyer,

Kayode Ajulo, has commended President Buhari

for signing Executive

Order 10. Ajulo said the

decision to sign the order

was “a step in the right

direction.”

He said Section 5(1) of

the 1999 Constitution (as

amended), had confirmed that the executive powers

of the President shall extend to the execution and

maintenance of the provisions of the Constitution.

“This provision of the

Constitution includes all

laws made by the National

Assembly; it means that

the power of the President

to make executive order

is derived under Section

5(1(b) of the 1999 Constitution.

“It means that an

executive order remains

an effective instrument

for good governance and

admiiration by the government.”

He, however, regretted

that experience in the

country had shown that

various executive orders

had been used by persons

in the corridors of powers

to achieve selfish interests.

Ajulo said the benchmark for the assessment of any democratic

government was theindependence of its tiers

of government, especially

the judiciary, at the federal

and state levels.

He said the executive

order was particularly crucial in view of the need to

build a strong democracy

around the twin doctrines

of separation of powers

and the rule of law.

Ajulo, while quoting

Prof. Ben Nwabueze, also

a constitutional lawyer,

said: “Autonomy will only

be meaningful in a situation whereby each level of

government is not constitutionally bound to accept

dictation from another.”

The legal practitioner

said the latest executive

order was not an attempt

to operate a unitary system

of government as argued

in some quarters.

He said Buhari, as the

Chief Executive Officer

of the Federal Republic of

Nigeria, pursuant to Section 5 (1)(b), exercised the constitutional power conferred on him to ensure

the smooth administration

of the country.

“The executive powers of the President shall

extend to the execution

and maintenance of the

provisions of the Constitution and all laws made by

the National Assembly, ”

he said.

According to him, with

Executive Order 10, monies meant for the judiciary

would be paid directly to

the judicial accounts of the

states.

“Monies meant for the

Houses of Assembly of the

respective states are now

to be paid directly to them

for the benefit of the legislators and their legislative

mandate,” he said.

However, former

spokesman for Akwa Ibom

State House of Assembly,

Ime Okon, described

Executive Order 10 as

“surplusage” since there already existed a constitutional provision for the

said autonomy.

Okon, who was the

deputy leader of the sixth

session of Akwa Ibom

State House of Assembly,

which voted for autonomy

at the state level, said,

nevertheless, it was a welcome development that

would still help mould the

nation’s democracy.

“The executive order

cannot take precedence

over a law that has been

enacted by the National

Assembly and assented to

by the President

“Like I said, it is a

surplusage; if anything, it

tells us that the President

has the interest to make

sure that the institutions

of democracy are strengthened.

“For me as a person, I

have always gunned for

the independence of the

legislature because I feel

that independence of the

legislature would certainly

facilitate the work of the

legislature, especially, in

terms of oversight.”

The former lawmaker

said the new autonomy

must, however, be handled

well so as not to breed

any misunderstanding

between the executive and

the legislature, stressing

that what belongs to the

legislature should be given

to it while the legislators

should see whatever is

given to them as funds

to do their job and not

money to be shared.

He particularly advised

both parties to properly

handle the issue of constituency projects because

it is the right of each constituency to have projects

attracted to it by their

representatives, provided

such provisions are in the

budget.