Governors, ministers, members of the National Assembly, members of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries will today grace the public presentation of “The Powers That Be” a book written by Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited.

The book launch holding at Niger/Plateau Hall, Trans- corp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, will have as chairman, Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, with business mogul and Chairman of Atlas Oronto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze as chief presenter. Bayelsa Governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, would deliver the keynote address.

According to a statement by the organising committee of the book presentation, Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, is chief host. The event is expected to have in attendance politicians, captains of industry, boardroom gurus, businesspersons and others.

Divided into sections and chapters, The Powers That Be (Thoughts And Reflections on People, Power & Politics), of- fers insightful analysis of developments in the public sphere in Nigeria and across the world.

While reflecting on the people, power and politics that define the country and elsewhere, the author expresses his opinions on critical issues, from the fringe of the Sahara to the Atlantic coastline.

The book has such chapters, such as: Theatre of the Absurd, People who can’t be ignored, Economic Equilibrium, The Obasanjo years, From Yar’Adua to Jonathan, Unforgetable Experiences and The 2015 election.

Others are APC and the Buhari Government; The 2019 Election, Security Challenges, The Igbo and Biafra and Hit- ting the Bull’s Eye. The author, Ukeh, said it was his views on socio-political and economic development: “The book is simply the story of Nigeria and the world written over the years as they happened. It is the view of a critical journalist/ columnist who is both disappointed and satisfied with the conducts of people in government and corridors of power.”

He said readers will find the chapter, “Hitting the Bull’s Eye,” which focused on things that eventually “came to pass precisely,” interesting.