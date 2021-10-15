Twenty-four hours to The Sun Awards 2020, governors from across the country, former governors, ministers, lawmakers, businessmen and many other government functionaries at the federal and state levels, have accepted to attend the event.

The Sun Awards 2020 holds tomorrow, October 16, 2021 at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, will be the chairman of the event.

Responses to the invitation extending to guests have indicated that apart from government functionaries, such other dignitaries as royal fathers, members of the diplomatic corps, businessmen and women, operators in the country’s film industry, and elder statesmen will attend to honour the awardees.

The Sun Awards promises to be a night of entertainment and celebration.

Star singer, songwriter and performer, KCee (Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo) and Koffi Ayinde Idowu-Nuel, popularly known as Koffi Tha Guru, entertainer, comedian, writer, singer and actor, will thrill audience at The Sun Awards 2020.

Also, iconic on-air personality, actor and comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, returns as host of the awards ceremony.

According to the organising committee of The Sun Awards 2020, KCee and Idowu-Nuel will wow the audience with high-class entertainment, made up of music, stage performance and comedy.

The Sun Awards 2020, which is the 18th edition, will see the honour of 24 distinguished Nigerians who recorded outstanding achievements last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those to be honoured with various awards are: Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (Man of the Year); Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (Governor of the Year); Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Political Icon); and Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State (Sports Personality).

Other awardees Chief (Mrs.) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, First Lady, Ondo State (Most Supportive First Lady); Allen Onyema, chairman, Air Peace and Dr. Adedeji Adeleke (Exceptional Philanthropist); Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), chairman, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency; Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General, National Yours Service Corps (NYSC) and Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chinedum Orji (Public Service); Engr. Nnamdi Ezigbo, chairman, SLOT Systems Limited and Dr. ABC Ojiako, chairman, SEPLAT Petroleum Company Ltd (Entrepreneur of the Year); Alhaji Mustapha Ado, chairman, Ammasco International Ltd and Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, chairman, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited (Industrialist of the Year).

Also to be honoured are Kanayo O. Kanayo, star actor and producer (Nollywood Icon); Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), chairman, Cubana Group (Hospitality Icon); Mr. Moses Ekpo, Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Olabode George, Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Amb. Babagana Kingibe, former SGF (Lifetime Achievement); Chief Frank Okafor, chairman of Marco Polo Group Limited and Prince Chris Igwe, chairman, Mainland Oil Limited (Investor of the Year).

