From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Aminu Sani Jaji has said that those governors negotiating with bandits to lay down arms are playing politics with the whole issue of insecurity instead of finding out the motive and strength of the killer gangs as part of measures to finding solutions to banditry, particularly in the north.

Jaji was APC Zamfara State gubernatorial aspirant in the 2019 elections, and member of House of Representatives from Kaura-Namoda/Birnin-Magaji constituency of Zamfara State.

He was chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Intelligence and Security.

In an interview with journalists in Kaduna, the ex-law maker said only the government can end banditry and insecurity in the country.

Jaji advised that security agencies should work with Kaduna based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gummi to help him finish the negotiation he had started some weeks ago with some bandits in Kaduna and Zamfara forests.

He also spoke on APC reconciliation of factions in Zamfara State, saying it would enable the party win the state in 2023 elections.