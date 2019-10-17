Jualina Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

On Thursday, the South-South governors and leaders of nine oil-producing states met with the president in the State House.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Chairman of South-south Governors’ Forum, Mr. Seriake Dickson, listed the states as Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo, Cross River, Bayelsa, Abia, Imo and Ondo states.

Dickson who failed to disclose categorically the purpose of the meeting, stated that they were in the State House to hold talks with the president on issues of concern in the Niger Delta.

The governor who said the meeting was necessitated by recent events in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), added that they briefed the president on challenges and issues brewing in NDDC, and the president promised to look into situation.

Asked to state specifically the challenges in NDDC as well as the issues of concern in Niger Delta region, Dickson declined comment on the issue, saying the visit had to do with the stability and development of the Niger Delta. He also said the president was in full grasp of the situation.

“Our concern has to do with the stability and development of the Niger Delta. We had a robust discussion with Mr. President who fully understands the challenges that come with development, and he promised to look into the challenges which he’s aware of and we all agreed to work together,” he said.

Present at the meeting were Governors Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Dickson (Bayelsa); deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio and Minister of State for Niger Delta, Tayo Alasoadura, among others.

—