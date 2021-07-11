From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Chief Titus Akpudo is the national president of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU).

In this interview, he highlighted the roles town unions would play in forthcoming Anambra election.

The new executive of Abuja chapter of the union was recently inaugurated and you were there. What does that mean to ASATU national body?

It was a thing of joy and honour for me to be part of the rancour-free inauguration of the Abuja chapter of our great union. My aim of being here is to admit them into the sacred fold of Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU) as the National President of the union.

What was your charge to them, particularly the new executive?

Members of the new executive are new in the union. They know the objectives of the union and what we intend to achieve as regards growth and development of communities in Anambra state. But most instructively, the new executive members have the privilege to explore every area they can, gather our people from across FCT, bring them together as an indivisible body to operate and foster growth and development. In doing that, they will also put into consideration that they all come from Anambra State, that they have umbrella body called ASATU, that controls all the affairs of all the town unions wherever they are, home and abroad. That is the reason we are here.

Is the state government aware of your being part of this inauguration and what was their message if they are aware?

The state government (Anambra) is fully aware and in support of what transpired and the inauguration. His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano is aware, he gave his consent and support. In fact, he asked that I represent him well in this meeting.

What are the main functions of the these unions?

They are credible platforms through which we reach out to our local communities, coordinate the affairs of development programmes and ensure collective growth and development of nearly 200 communities and its people within and outside the immediate community. For you to get to the grassroots, you must pass through the town unions. Anambra State has a kind of unique setting. In the state, every community is governed by a President General. You must also understand that the Igbo, as a unique as they are normally move out of their town to spread, for them to make a living. Once they settle there, they help in the development of that particular place. We encourage the Diaspora Igbo to come together as one and work for their own good and the development of their state.

How is the activities of the union monitored outside Anambra?

It is very easy, they have a president. The president reports every activity of its particular branch to the mother union. It’s very simple. The way governor appoints commissioners and president appoints ministers and give them functions is the same way the structure operates. The powers are delegated to people to enable them cover all areas. If there are areas they are not able to cover, they will report to him, and they will sit at a round table to discuss the means to make the state very great.

How does the union assist in the security of local communities in Anambra State?

We are doing our best to ensure that Anambra State is peaceful and secured, for all her citizens and non-indigenes. We work with community leaders to achieve that. There are two components of leaders in ASATU; the traditional institution and the town unions. The President General is there to manage the Association of the town unions, while the traditional ruler takes care of the native traditions and customs of the people. They work together. They work with the state government, to ensure that development gets to the grassroots of the communities.

What role will town unions play in Anambra State?

We are not partisan. We carry out advocacy, enlightenment and mobilize mass participation in the political process. We have already designed a plan to ensure peaceful transition of power. There will not be any problem as far we are concerned. We are not taking sides neither are we forcing anybody to join any political parties. Ours is to ensure that process is transparent and credible which will lead to emergence of credible and competent candidates emerge from the political parties leading to the election proper.

There has been serious violence in Anambra lately. What is ASATU doing about it?

Records are there for all to see. Youths of Anambra State are quite peaceful, very resourceful and progressive. Their focus is on how they could earn a living and have better life and not to make trouble. They always work towards the good of the state. If you check properly, all the violence and mayhem that are happening in the Southeast, you will never identify an Anambra man as part of it.

What about the increasing herdsmen/farmers clashes?

Farmers/herdsmen clashes are national issues and not peculiar to Anambra people. The herdsmen are not from Anambra State. So it will be unfair to pinpoint Anambra State and associate it with the herdsmen/farmers clashes. I can confirm to that the governors of Southeast and others are doing their best to resolve it.

