Rather than despair over the challenges brought about by the outbreak of COVID-19, Nigerian children have been told to look up to the future with great hope.

This was the central message by a cross section of Nigerians as the world marks the World Children Day yesterday.

In its goodwill message, North Central Governor’s Forum (NCGF) through its chairman and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello tasked children to remain focus and resilient in their quest to attain greater heights, saying the future was bright for them.

He regretted that this year’s children’s day came at critical time when the world is bedevilled by COVID-19 that has claimed thousands of lives, including children, and has denied them to opportunity celebrate the day with their peers.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State called on parents, community leaders, teachers and all involved in children upbringing to take mentoring seriously and provide them with good leadership examples.

He described children as the hope and essence of the state and nation and enjoined them to look forward to a better tomorrow and a remarkable future.

On his part, Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, urged children to shun anti-social behaviour like cultism, drug abuse and examination malpractices, but to focus on their studies since the future is totally theirs.

He said government has invested huge resources in ensuring that children were prepared for the challenges of the world of the 21 Century where skills, talents, passion, ability to think outside the box and sharp execution of tasks are the underlying requirements for success.

In Benue, Governor Samuel Ortom, assured that his administration will continue to make massive investment in education to guarantee their future.

He reaffirmed his policy to make tertiary education strong, secondary education stronger and primary education strongest.

Ortom promised that the ongoing upgrade of facilities in public primary and secondary schools across the state will be sustained in order to give the Benue child a conducive learning environment.

Similarly, Zamfara Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, called on parents not to relent in their efforts to giving their children sound education while staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a state wide broadcast to mark the 2020 children day celebration, he charged children to be good ambassadors of their parents and society as they are the future of the country.