From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The governors of the South West zone have called for the establishment of South West Development Commission.

Chairman of South West Governors Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, said the commission would foster unity among the six states of the region and contribute to its development.

Akeredolu who received the memorandum for the establishment of the body in his office yesterday, said a committee was set up for the realisation of the vision by the governors in order to achieve development of the region.

The memorandum was presented to the governor by the Chairman of the technical committee and Chief of Staff to the Governor of the Osun State, Dr. Charles Akinola.

The committee had the Attorneys-General and one other nominated person each from the six states of the region.

Presenting the report, Akinola said the memorandum was made up of an expanded report which looked at the different provisions of the bill for the proposed South West development commission and the observations that have been made around it.

“What we are presenting today is a joint memorandum which is the resolution that has been adopted by all the technical Committee members as the outcome of this committee’s deliberation for future consideration at your level as Governors,” he said.