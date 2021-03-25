From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors of the 36 states on the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), yesterday, have reaffirmed their commitment to work with other stakeholders to end tuberculosis (TB) in their respective states.

This is even as they called on the Federal Government to provide necessary support the states to be able to domesticate and achieve the targets and commitments made at the United Nations high-level meeting on tuberculosis in 2018.

They said with the targets and commitments, by 2022, they will be back on track in their efforts to ensure the country is able to end TB by 2030.

Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, stated this in a statement to commemorate the World TB Day.

He said the governors acknowledged the day provides the opportunity for the entire world to intensify public awareness about “the devastating health, social and economic impact of tuberculosis, as well as renew our commitment to accelerate efforts at the national, state, local government and community levels to eradicate TB in Nigeria.

“Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that affects millions of people regardless of socio-economic status. Though, it is preventable and curable, it has remained the deadliest infectious disease globally.

“Currently, Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest burden of TB, ranking first in Africa and sixth globally. It is estimated that about 18 Nigerians die of TB everyday which translates to 432 people monthly and 157,000 yearly,” he said.