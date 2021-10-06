From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Igbo National Movement (INM) has accused the South East governors of sleeping while on duty, claiming that it was the reason insecurity challenges in the zone has continued unabated.

In a statement by the coordinator of the group, Anthony Okolo, yesterday, it noted that the spate of violence in the South-East, especially Anambra state recently is a sign of leadership failure.

“The killing of Dr. Chike Akunyili along with close to a dozen others in just one day around Nkpor, Anambra state, spells more than any recent events, the height of insecurity in the South-East.

“If our elected government officials presiding over our people all over Ala’Igbo are leaders in any true sense, this “Aka Enwe” would never have evolved into the human hands on triggers threatening and killing innocent Igbo sons and daughters in their own homeland today.

“Given their state’s chief security officers, one will be spot-on to say that the South-East Governors are sleeping on duty. Certainly, if their states where their personal homes, they will do so much better to secure lives within it. Having agonisingly observed the insecurity in the South-East for so long, it has become apparent that the state’s chief security officers have slept on duty for so long.”

The INM leader said it has become mandatory to compel the governors “to rouse themselves from their continued careless slumber and muster some credible courage in the face of this rising insecurity in Ala’Igbo. It is time to wake up and show leadership. Enough is enough.” He said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .