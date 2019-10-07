Senator Buruji Kashamu has lauded the Buhari administration’s efforts to bring succour to ordinary Nigerians by freeing local governments from the clutches of governors .

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State in the last general election, said the president Buhari means well for the country.

Kashamu called on all Nigerians to support Buhari to make a success of his effort to correct the infrastructure deficit in the country.

“It is an open secret in Nigeria that governors had castrated the local governments by depriving them access to their statutory funds. This has turned into a serious economic strangulation at the grassroots which prompted me into making the declaration during my electioneering that I will never touch local government funds if elected as governor. I salute President Buhari for having the rare political courage and patriotism to save the Nigerian masses through the NFIU monitoring of local government funds.”

He expressed confidence that sooner than later the people will feel the impact of this initiative.

“The President must be supported by all Nigerians for his giant strides in the area of correcting the infrastructure deficit. If you consider what he is doing at the airports together with the road construction in different parts of the country, it becomes obvious that he means well for the nation,” he said.

Kashamu said he had not abandoned the PDP but noted that there must be an end to campaign for governance to thrive.

“After an election, any genuine political gladiator must partner with the government for the development of the society and the advancement of its people. That is why I am in politics. It is about my people’s welfare and certainly not out of want of what to do,” Kashamu said.

On what he does now, he said: “A lot has been happening. As you are aware, I am an entrepreneur and an employer of labour. I have been in business for decades before I ventured into active politics about a decade ago. So, after my stint at the Senate, I simply returned to my businesses of cotton ginnery, hospitality, real estate and entertainment.”

Kashamu said he went into the election expecting victory, adding that “Nobody will reasonably commit so much into a cause like I did with the intention of losing. My participation in the election was more of a struggle against impunity, injustice and the overbearing attitude of some of our political actors. I hate injustice with a passion. I can give anything to fight injustice. We put in our best. But, the protracted court case had adverse effect on our supporters and mobilisation efforts. We thank God that the Rule of Law prevailed and we were on the ballot against the expectations of the lawbreakers.”

Kashamu said the fight against corruption deserved the support of all if Nigeria must survive, adding that it must not be politicised or trivialised.