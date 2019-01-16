Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti, with agency reports

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged Nigerians not to take for granted the price fallen heroes paid to ensure the country’s indivisibility.

The governor said this while participating in the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at Oba Ovonramwen Square in Benin City, yesterday.

He said: “It is a solemn event to remember those who fought to keep the country together. It is because of the sacrifice they made that we still have this country today, so we should not take it for granted. We should not forget everyday of our lives either as politicians, public servants and citizens that a price was paid for our unity.”

He, however, said that the Nigerian government could do more to ensure serving military men and officers were well-catered for, noting “The Nigerian government can do more within the limits of available resources. There is room for improvement.”

In Ekiti, Governor Kayode Fayemi called on Nigerians to emulate the sacrificial and selfless efforts of the men of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies in sustaining the peace and unity of the country.

He said Nigeria will continue to appreciate the sacrifices of officers and men who laid down their lives to ensure that their country men enjoy peace.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, made the statement at the parade command and laying of wreaths; which marked the end of the activities of 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance day Celebrations at Fajuyi Park, Ado Ekiti.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, revealed that the colourful parade was marked with special salute to the unknown soldier followed by a 21-gun salute to the fallen heroes.

“We want every Nigerians to love and honour our country. To do what these great men had done.

“They laid their lives for us to live together in peace and unity,” the governor said.

Fayemi also stressed the need for all citizens to join forces with security agencies in promoting peace and unity in the Country, commended members of the armed forces and other security agencies in the country for their patriotism.