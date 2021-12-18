From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja; Gyang Bere, Jos

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), an umbrella body of APC governors, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a role model and source of inspiration to many Nigerians.

Kebbi State governor, and the Chairman of the Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, said this while congratulating Buhari on his 79th birthday.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“The PGF joins President Muhammad Buhari and his family to celebrate his 79th birthday, together with all Nigerians; we celebrate this special day with you and your family.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria in the last few years,’’ Bagudu said. In the same vein, APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday.

He said despite prevailing challenges, the president has continued “calmly and with uncommon dignity to steer the ship of Nigeria through the most turbulent of waters.”

In the statement he personally signed, Asiwaju Tinubu, the former Lagos governor, said: “Congratulations to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

Also, the Northern Governors Forum has felicitated with the president.

Chairman of the Forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement, described the president as a man of integrity and leader with patriotic zeal to develop the nation and secure the future for the younger generation.

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi has commended the leadership qualities of President Buhari and prayed to God for more strength as he clocked 79.

According to a statement issued to journalists on Friday in Abakaliki, the governor said: “We most profoundly felicitate with the father of our nation, President Muhammadu Buhari, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on this auspicious moment of his 79th birthday.”

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, also expressed gratitude to God for granting the president good health as he advances in age, described him as a quintessential leader, who has transformed the country.

He noted that the president has provided sterling leadership and displayed uncommon valour in the face of challenges confronting the nation.

The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Yakubu Sanda acknowledged Buhari’s long standing commitment to peace and unity of the country. The speaker stated this why congratulating the president on his 79th birthday. Also, Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari, in a press statement on Friday noted that the president’s years of service have shown his undeniable commitment to unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

He said, “on behalf of the Governing Council, Management and the entire staff of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), I join Nigerians nationwide to heartily felicitate with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, as he marks his 79th birthday today.”

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .