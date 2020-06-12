Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has declared a state of emergency on gender-based and sexual form of violence.

It has also resolved to domesticate the Child Rights Act, updated Penal Code, and Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act.

This is even as they agreed with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) to prioritise government’s response in hotspots that account for the largest share of COVID-19 cases in the country.

This was part of the resolution reached at the 10th COVID-19 teleconference of the governors, which held on Wednesday.

In the communique signed by Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, the governors condemned violence against women and children and warned that offenders would be made to face the full wrath of the law. They, therefore, resolved to declare a state of emergency on sexual and gender-based violence.

The governors said this was important to tackle the alarming rate of rape and other forms of sexual violence in various parts of the country.

They added that the domestication of relevant gender-based protection laws would increase protection for women and children.

They noted that such step would ensure speedy investigation and prosecution of perpetrators in addition to creating a sex offenders’ register to name and shame culprits.

The governors deliberated on the public hearing on the proposed Control of Infectious Disease Bill, 2020 at the House of Representatives, and maintained that states should be conferred with the powers to declare any place within their territory an infected area. They also sought to make regulations and directives towards prevention and further spread of infectious diseases within the state, in addition to having the powers to establish Centres for Disease Control.

The governors, therefore, called for a review of the discretionary powers of the President and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as contained in the proposed bill.

They condemned some portions of the bill, which they said violated the human rights of citizens and highlighted the potential contraventions with the nation’s constitution.

The governors commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the decision to postpone the formal publication of Executive Order 10 of 2020 in the Official Gazette to enable further consultations among all stakeholders.