Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have revealed that it was studying the Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led committee’s report on restructuring to enumerate areas of constitutional amendment to be sent to the National Assembly for legislation.

The forum said apart from restructuring, the ruling party governors were considering other issues like security, economy, education, health and others to be addressed in such a way that would bring good governance in all the APC states.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting of the PGF Steering Committee on good governance in Abuja, yesterday, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, represented by his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu, along Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi and Deputy Leader, House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason, said the synergy with the National Assembly has become necessary to address issues of governance and constitutional review that will be accepted in all APC states.

Shuaibu said they intended to find ways of synergising with the governors, the legislative arm of government and the party to drive its own manifesto and issue of governance in their various states.

He added that the committee agreed that budgeting is critical and that all APC states should be on the same page, especially in the issue of project and development of their states.

“When we have that synergy between the governors and the legislators, both at the national ad the state level, that will be the drive for us not to duplicate projects and be on the same page and help to drive the policies of the party and create the acceptability of the party.

“At the end of the day, the legislative arm and the governors are the political class and each time election comes, the issue of what you want to achieve is there and the only way you can drive this process is only when there is collaboration and understanding of what you stand for,” the committee said.