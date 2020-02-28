Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGE) has pledged that members would plant 25 million trees to combat effects of climate change.

This was part of the resolution contained in their communique read on Wednesday night by chairman of the forum and Ekiti Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The governors said they had resolved to work with the Federal Ministry of Environment to put the institutional framework in place to achieve the goal.

He said the decision was reached after listening to a presentation by the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar.

“The forum received a presentation from the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar on the need to plant 25 million trees as pledged by Mr. President. The Minister highlighted that the pledge is in line with Nigeria’s commitment to its obligation under the Paris agreement, the aspirations are also enshrined in our Nationally Determined Contribution.

“State governors commended the Ministry of Environment for driving this initiative. Members pledged to work with the ministry by ensuring that the right institutional arrangements are in place in all States to ensure that each State supports the tree planting initiative.”

The forum also welcomed its newest member, Senator Duoye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, who was recently sworn-in after the Supreme Court disqualified the APC candidate, David Lyon for contesting with a deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, who was found guilty of being in possession of falsified names and credentials.