By Chinelo Obogo

Kogi Government has described as mischievous and politically motivated, a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that it has returned N19.3 billion bail-out funds allegedly hidden by the state to the Central Bank of Nigeria and accused some governors of masterminding the incident.

The state government gave the EFCC 48 hours ultimatum to retract the statement posted on its Facebook Account on November 19 or be prepared for court action.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

During a press conference in Lagos, yesterday, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the controversy is politically motivated to discredit the governor because of his political bid towards the 2023 general election.

“Some governors want to use the agency to discredit some perceived contenders ahead of the 2023 general election. We are aware that they tried to use the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit in the past, which failed and also they attempted to use the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and that attempt failed. They also tried to use the Code of Conduct Tribunal which also failed and finally, they settled with the EFCC.

“These people have no interest of the people at heart and they are trying to discredit the Kogi government and Governor Yahaya Bello.

“Let it be known that the Kogi State government refutes every bit of these false allegations being peddled by the EFCC. The Kogi State government had disbursed its bailout loans for the purpose of which it was granted as of October 2019. There is, therefore, no hidden bailout funds/loan belonging to Kogi State that is capable of being returned to the CBN or frozen by an order of court. The EFCC knows this, the fear of exposure of its lies in court and the attendant sanctions informed its decision to hurriedly withdraw the sham suit it filed in court.

“Consequently, the Kogi State government demands a retraction of this press release and of all allegations of crimes levied against the Kogi State government and its governor. We further demand an apology published within 48 hours from today in one national daily and on all EFCC official and social media platforms addressed to Governor Bello and the government and people of Kogi State,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .