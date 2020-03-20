Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu and Commissionerfor Health,Alhaji Jafaaru Muhammed have challenged women to continue patronising hospitals and health centres within their localities to improve health indices on child and mortality rate in the state.

The duo spoke during the stakeholders meeting held in Birnin Kebbi, comprising wives of political office holders, females councillors, wives of local government chairmen among others.

Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, while addressing the participants, noted that she is not satisfied with the health indices in the state on child and mortality rate. She stressed that was the main reasons all stakeholders must continue to engaging women to patronising hospitals.

“I am not satisfied yet, that is why we are keeping on engaging our women, health teams so that they could communicate better to their spouses in the best way.

“ The holy prophet has said it that we must be engaging the family and discuss together so that we can have better outcome. I am definitely not satisfied yet, though the government is doing a lot to improve the health facilities. The health care behavior of people must improve’’.she said.