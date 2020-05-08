Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State governor’s wife, Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, allayed the fears over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state attributing it to effective screening and testing.

She made the clarification while presenting the fifth tranche of relief materials to some vulnerable persons in Edo State.

Items distributed include face masks, hand washing buckets, bags of rice, beans, gari, onions and cartons of noodles.

Addressing the recipients, Mrs Obaseki said testing was very difficult initially but now the state government has acquired testing machines, sets up additional testing centres and now has more PCR machines for testing more than any other states in the country apart from Lagos State.

She said with the huge number of testing going on, expectedly, the numbers will keep rising, not because Edo is not managing the situation well; on the contrary, it is a sign that they are fishing out those who are positive, some of who are asymptomatic so that they can be treated.

She said it is expected that after a while the number of cases will reduce until the COVID-19 virus is eradicated, adding that the only way to avoid being infected and increasing the number unduly is to adhere to the rules.

She took delivery of over 1,600 items from the Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International, Margaret Idahosa, presented on her behalf by the leaders of Christian Women Fellowship International.