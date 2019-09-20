John Adams, Minna

The forum of wives of governors of the 19 northern states rose from it two days quarterly meeting in Minna, Niger State, yesterday, with a resolve to step up campaign against violence and abuse of women in the region.

A communique after the meeting condemned the growing level of insecurity in the region occasioned by activities of armed bandits.

Chairperson of the forum and wife of the Niger State Governor, Hajiya Amina Abubakar Bello, who read the communiqué said the growing insecurity in the north had worsened gender based violence, saying the ugly trend has led to an increase in violence against women.

The governors’ wives proposed to embark on advocacy in the troubled states to sensitise women on how to guard themselves against attacks.

The forum also decried drug abuse among youths, saying it is a contributing factor to the security challenges in the region.

They called on relevant government agencies to step up the war against sales and consumption of illicit drugs.

The governors wives applauded moves by northern governors to find a permanent solution to the Almajiri phenomenon.

The climax of the meeting was the commissioning of a social rehabilitation centre built by the Niger State government, 25 years after the project was started.