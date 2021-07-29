Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has assured Nigerians that an end is in sight for the insecurity being experienced in the country, especially kidnapping of students in some states.

Fayemi, who is also the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), said the forum was already working collaboratively with the Federal Government and security agencies to stem the tide of insecurity nationwide.

The governor disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti ,on Tuesday, when he received in audience executive members of Federation of Ekiti State Students’ Union (FESSU), the National Female Students’ Association of Nigeria as well as students’ union leaders of higher institutions in the state.

Fayemi, during the meeting, reiterated his administration’s commitment at ensuring that anybody found culpable in criminal tendencies are brought to book, adding that no room would be allowed for impunity of any kind in the country.

He used the opportunity to warn students and youths to shun all forms of criminal tendencies, adding that it was heartbreaking to find students arrested for kidnapping fellow students in order to get ransom.

The governor disclosed the NGF, under his watch, had visited some of the northern states of Zamfara, Kebbi and Kaduna where female students have been abducted and met with the governors to look at how the forum can assist security institutions to retrieve abducted students.

He said it was the sole responsibility of the states to undertake the responsibility of security and welfare of the citizens not minding the limitations that governors do not control the security apparatus of their states even as chief security officers in their respective states.

Fayemi said as a result of the emergency declared by the governors last year, about 30 states of the federation have signed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act into law within the last 10 months.

He said his administration has encouraged other states and even universities to set up gender-based laws and anti-sexual harassment committees as well as sexual assault referral centres to look after victims of sexual assaults, harassment of whatever kind to stem the tide in that area.

The governor promised to continue to form synergy and collaborate with students and students bodies to ensure their welfare and safety wherever they may found themselves in all parts of the country.

