Governors of the five states in the South East have expressed serious concern over the erosion of trusts among the peoples of Nigeria.

They said that the rapid depletion of love and trust among the various ethnic nationalities in the country was worrisome.

Director of Media and Communication in the South East Governors’ Forum’s Secretariat, Chief Mike Udah, in a statement, said that the governors expressed their concern during a virtual meeting presided over by its chairman, Chief David Umahi, who’s also the governor of Ebonyi State.

At the meeting attended by leaders of the geopolitical zone, with representatives of youths of the region, issues that concern Ndigbo were also discussed.

The communiqué from the meeting indicated that the governors and the Igbo leaders “acknowledge with great pain, the ugly event that have enveloped our nation since the last couple of days” which came about as a result of EndSARS protests.

“We are equally pained by the destruction of critical infrastructure, public and private institutions and businesses. Most importantly, we are deeply concerned and pained by the erosion of the mutual trust among the ethnic nationalities across the country which has widened and greatly threatened our national unity and cohesion.”

The communiqué added that leaders of the zone had placed some demands on the Federal Government on the things that would benefit the zone and Nigerians, one of which included the dredging of the River Niger in Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Youths of the South East are grateful to the Federal Government for the upgrading of the facilities at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu through an improved runway and installation of modern navigational equipment.

“Youths demand that the remaining works at the airport be expeditiously completed and that the Aviation Ministry should, as a matter of urgency, make the airport truly international by approving the operation of airlines like the British Airways, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Air France, Delta, Lufthansa, etc.