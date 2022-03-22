From Romanus Ugwu, Fred Itua, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Okwe Obi, Abuja and Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Nassarawa State Governor and Chairman of Media Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, Abdullahi Sule, has disclosed hitherto divided members of Progressive Governors’ Forum have resolved their differences after putting behind them all the bickering witnessed in the recent weeks.

A statement by the Secretary, Garba Shehu, disclosed that the committee has broken into sub-committees that have speedily moved on with their various assignments aimed at delivering a successful convention this weekend.

It further disclosed that Governor Sule, who spoke at the formal inauguration of the media committee and its various sub-committees, said: “The leadership of the party under Governor Mai Mala Buni, the members of the caretaker committee are making every effort to take everyone along.

“I believe it is the only path for a successful national convention and victory at elections. We believe in unity in diversity, and this is the mantra of our convention.”

Meanwhile, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has said contrary to expectations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), APC will successfully hold its convention on Saturday, March 26.

Responding to a question that nothing on ground suggested that the ruling party was ready for the national convention, he said: “I don’t know what kind of sign you want to see before you know that convention will hold on Saturday. As at yesterday (Sunday), all the subcommittees have started meeting. The screening committee, the accreditation committee, and I’m aware that they are only waiting, the venue is being prepared.

“So, I don’t know the kind of machines you want, whether you want caterpillar or bulldozer to now know that there will be convention.

“You know, I told you people that APC is the party to beat. The wish of our opponent is to see that APC is scattered, or is not united. But that is their wishful thinking. APC cannot afford to lose what they have. Because what we have is the trust of over 200 million people. And we don’t just have a choice, we must remain united to able to continue with this programme. I want to assure you that we will have a peaceful and successful convention on Saturday, if anybody’s thinking otherwise, well that person should go and pray because God has already approved our convention.”

… Senate caucus throws chairmanship contest open

All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the Senate has said it was yet to endorse any of its colleagues contesting the position of the national chairman of the party.

Three senators, including Adamu Abdullahi, Sani Musa and Tanko Al-Makura, are contesting the position of the APC national chairman.

Spokesperson for the Senate, Ajibola Basiru, when contacted, said the APC members in the red chamber had not endorsed any of the aspirants.

“I am not aware that the APC Senate caucus has adopted any senator for the position of APC national chairman.

“I know that three senators are contesting and there was no where or occasion when we took any decision to adopt any particular candidate.

“We would be very happy if any of them emerge as the APC national chairman on Saturday. The emergence of any of the three senators would be a good omen to our institution.”

… Osun kicks against Omisore as party’s scribe

A caucus of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, ‘The Osun Progressives (TOP), has kicked against the candidacy of Iyiola Omisore as national secretary.

A statement by the chairman of TOP, Adelowo Adebiyi, in Osogbo, described the move as ‘dangerous dimension.

“We condemn and reject in its entirety, the selfish imposition clothed in consensus for Omisore to become the national secretary of the party.”

… Akume gets more endorsements

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship race gathers steam, Forum of Christian and Muslim Youth of Nigeria, yesterday, endorsed the candidature of Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume.

Its President, Yusuf Muhammed, at a press briefing in Abuja, said they endorsed Akume because he has a holistic leadership training spanning many years from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria.

… Musa takes

campaign to

Yahaya

Senator Musa has taken his campaign to Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, at a meeting at the governor’s lodge in Abuja.

A statement by his media aide, Nasir Mohammed, revealed that Musa presented his agenda for the party if elected as the national chairman.

The senator representing Niger East in the National Assembly, according to the statement, equally disclosed he is “fully prepared to bring about a visionary leadership to All Progressives Congress (APC) and rejig the entire party architecture in line with international best practices.”

… VP aspirant vows not to step down

A vice chairmanship aspirant from North Central, Yusuf Elaigwu, has vowed never to step down for any other aspirants irrespective of any consensus arrangement.

He made the vow after purchasing the N5 million expression of interest form in Abuja, yesterday.

Elaigwu said he had made enough sacrifices for the party, especially by stepping down for other aspirants as a way of loyalty to the party.