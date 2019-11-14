Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Adedamola Kuti, has allayed fears over the safety of the Third Mainland Bridge.

He said the bridge was safe and urged the public to disregard fake news and trending video spreading fears about the bridge.

He said the trending video on the failure of the bridge was an old one which should be ignored.

Kuti said the bridge was not designed to be static and the movement experienced in form of vibration was normal and part of its design.

He spoke during a joint media briefing with the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye and the Commissioner for Transportation, Fredrick Oladeinde, at Alausa, Lagos.

Kuti said although materials for bridge rehabilitation were ready, the planned maintenance works could not start because of several ongoing constructions which could compound gridlock.

“We want to inform Lagosians that the Third Mainland Bridge is safe, there is no truth saying the bride is collapsing. The Federal Ministry of Works is safety conscious. We are mindful of the safety of Lagosians,’’ he said.

He said a plan was ongoing with all traffic regulatory agencies to get the best possible traffic architecture and time right to begin routine maintenance of the bridge.

“Lagosians should go about their normal businesses, the bridge is safe,’’ he said.