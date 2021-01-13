By Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Ministry of Aviation has announced the Consortium of A J Walters Leasing Limited and Glovesly Pro-Project Limited as the preferred bidder to establish the Aviation Leasing Company; while the Consortium of A J Walters Aviation Limited, EgyptAir Maintenance & Engineering (EGME) and Glovesly Pro-Project Limited as the preferred bidder to establish the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Centre.

This is subsequent to the evaluation of the proposals submitted by bidders in response to the request for proposals for the Aviation Leasing Company (ALC) and MRO Centre.

A J Walters Leasing (AJW Leasing) is the leasing subsidiary of A J Walter Group. The company optimises airline fleet strategies by leasing aircraft engines and spare parts. It manages a substantial portfolio of leases and has a customer base of 22 airlines in more than 20 countries.

Glovesly Pro-Project Limited is an indigenous and integrated company incorporated under the laws of Nigeria. The company has the capacity to contribute to the challenging and growing requirements in the Aviation industry, communication, power sector, building construction, civil engineering, road construction and general procurement.

The ALC will be structured as a Joint Venture (JV) between the Federal Government and the private investor.