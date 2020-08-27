The Federal Government has approved N10 billion to cushion the sufferings encountered by road transport workers and operators as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, made this known when the President, Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA), Isaac Uhunwagho, led the association’s National Executive Committee and Trustees to visit her in Abuja, yesterday.

She informed the delegation that the fund was domiciled at the Federal Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment adding that the Ministry of Transportation was currently working on the modalities for its disbursement.

While appreciating the fact that 90 per cent of Nigerians travelled by road, Saraki stated that the Federal government would soon initiate a master plan that would reform the sector.

She, therefore, solicited the buy-in of all stakeholders in that regard.

On challenges operators faced from State governments and other stakeholders, the Minister gave the assurance that she would discuss the issues through the National Transport Commissioners Forum.

Saraki said she was also working with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on the concessioning of some routes which according to her was the best way to go to increase government revenue.

She further, enjoined the group to avoid duplicity and formalise their structures in an organised manner for better engagements, with the ministry and other relevant agencies.

The National President of PTONA,Uhunwagho, stated that their visit was in respect to the challenges being faced by the body.