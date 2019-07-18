Emeka Anokwuru

Osun State government has assured of a hitch free 2019 edition of the Osun Osogbo cultural festival, describing the festival as the pride of the state and a destination in the country.

Dr. Obawale Adebisi, the Supervisor in charge of Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism Ministry, made the pledge during a courtesy call on him by the newly appointed marketing and event management consultant for the 2019 edition of the festival, Esquire Global, representatives of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Nigeria.

Adebisi stated while receiving delegation that government is committed to partnering with individuals who are ready to promote the growth of the state, saying that Governor Gboyega Oyetola promised during his electioneering campaign to make the state a tourist destination.

He commended the management of Esquire Global for their efforts in marketing and promoting the Osun Osogbo Festival, assuring that the state government would give the firm, the necessary support to make the 2019 edition a success.

Adebisi said, “Osun Osogbo is our pride. We want to sustain the reputation and commercial viability of Osun State as a cultural enterprise destination. We will therefore continue to seek and partner with anybody, group or firm that will promote and develop tourism in the state. We are impressed with your company’s efforts so far on promoting this year’s festival and we look forward to having a rewarding relationship.”

Responding, Mr. Toye Arulogun, Managing Consultant of Esquire Global, promised that the company would ensure that it sustains the traditions of the festival, inject fresh ideas and attract people from around the globe that will ensure the success of the 2019 edition of the world heritage, tourism and cultural fiesta.

He stated that the company’s objective is to position Osun Osogbo as a global festival with the unique attributes of myth, mystery, heritage, cultural tourism and traditional festivities with inherent economic potentials for the state.

“We are desirous of sustaining Osun Osogbo festival as an international cultural tourism brand in partnership with the state government. The support of the government is therefore crucial to the success of this year’s edition, as we jointly promote, preserve and sustain the uniqueness of Osun Osogbo Festival,” Arulogun added.