Osun State Government has announced a ban on social activities and gatherings at this year’s Osun-Osogbo Festival.

However, it approved the observance of traditional rites and routines associated with the festival. Also, only authorised persons and worshippers will be allowed into the grove.

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Obawale Adebisi, who announced the decision in a statement, said the position of the government became necessary because of the spike in the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

“The state government is by this medium informing the public that this year’s celebration of Osun-Osogbo festival will be symbolic, as only the worshippers that will perform ritual activities will be allowed into the grove.

“These worshippers must however, comply with the state government’s COVID-19 protocols.

“To this effect, the government has banned all social activities associated with the celebration and prays that subsequent festivals will be better celebrated at the exit of the current pandemic,” Adebisi said.