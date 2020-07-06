Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has evacuated 239 Nigerians from the Republic of Cyprus.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who disclosed the evacuation on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama, said the number included an infant.

The 239 Nigerians aboard Turkish Airlines, Onyeama stated, will arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“@TurkishAirlines conveying 238 Nigerian evacuees and an infant from #Cyprus, has departed for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” Onyeama said.

In a related development, the Onyeama also disclosed that 86 Nigerians are currently airborne from Ankara, Turkey, to Lagos and Abuja, respectively.

The 86 Nigerians, aboard Air Peace Airlines, Onyeama also said, would arrive at 9:00pm.

The minister added that, upon arrival in Nigeria, all evacuees would proceed on 14 days self-isolation.

He said, “@flyairpeace conveying 86 Nigerians is also airborne from Ankara, #Turkey to Lagos and Abuja. Estimated time of arrival 9.00pm. All evacuees will then self-isolate for the mandatory 14 days.”