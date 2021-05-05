By Chinenye Anuforo and Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Federal Government has once again approved the extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to the June 30, 2021. The FG also reported significant progress in the NIN-SIM verification process as almost 54 million people have obtained their NIN and this can translate to up to 190 million mobile numbers, since empirical evidence suggests that each unique NIN maps to 3 to 4 phone lines. The extension was disclosed in a joint signed statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). The FG in a virtual meeting chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, and attended by Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Adeolu Akande, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Umar Garba Dambatta and the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Azeez, noted that the extension was because of requests by stakeholders to make it easier for all citizens and legal residents to register.

The FG also disclosed that the much awaited Android enrolment system is now ready for deployment and this has the potential to significantly accelerate the speed and ease of enrolments. Furthermore, the telecom providers and other enrolment agents have also opened several centres across the country to make it easier for eligible citizens and residents to obtain and link their NINs.