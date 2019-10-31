Joe Effiong, Uyo

The people of Use Ikot Amama in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have accused the state government of playing tricks on them with regard to the construction of a road in the area.

The previous administration led by Senator Godswill Akpabio, now Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, had taken the construction of Udo Itak-Okoita-Use Ikot Amama road as its signature project right from its inauguration in 2007.

But after eight years of parroting that it was the first administration in the state to construction the dreaded road, it was eventually abandoned even as it is being alleged that the full contract sum for the road had been signed out.

The village head of the community, Eteidung Mbakara Sampson Willie told our correspondent that due to this use-and-dump attitude of government, the community had now petitioned Governor Udom Emmanuel to re-award the road project to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

Eteidung Willie disclosed that contrary to media hype and false propaganda by the previous administration in the state, the road project was abandoned halfway leaving over 30 kilometres part of the road undone.

“We have made several attempts to draw government attention to the deplorable condition of the road but to no avail because we don’t have anybody in government to fight for us. The last time they attempted to construct the road was during the tenure of Governor Godswill Akpabio but the road was abandoned.”

The village head lamented that despite several letters from Use Ikot Amama people to Governor Udom Emmanuel to come to their rescue they have so far received no response.

“The Commissioner for Works has not visited this community before to see the deplorable condition of the road since it was abandoned by the previous administration in the state.

“No compensation was paid for all the economic trees and properties destroyed preparatory to the construction of the road as was done in some other parts of the state where roads were actually constructed.”

He said despite the closeness of the community to Arochukwu in Abia State, government refused to recognised the fact that the road could boost the economy through sales of farm produce since the area is known for farming.

Eteidung Willie said the community cannot sell their farm produce such as okro, fish, cocoa, maize, palm oil and kernel that are produced in the area in commercial quantities.

He said the rubber lumps and cocoa as well as other resources produced in the community have not been utilised due to the deplorable condition of the Use Ikot Amama Road.

