Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Federal Government has charged security agencies and stakeholders in the country to critically examine the security threats posed by Fake News, Hate Speech and the porous national border.

The Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr Amina M B Shamaki, stated this during the Federal and States Security Administrators meeting, held Birnin-Kebbi on Thursday.

Shamaki noted that the emergence of social media has make it easier for mischief makers to incite the public, thus making the country ungovernable.

“To stem the rising tide of Fake News and Hate Speech, some countries have [adopted] measures and strategies to curtail incidences of Fake News, fake videos and disinformation to manipulate public opinion.

“For instance, Finland, Germany, Malaysia, France, Russia, and recently, Singapore have passed legislations against the menace. This might be viewed as an attempt to infringe on citizen’s fundamental human rights.

“However, the issues of national security take precedence over any other consideration, since a nation must first be at peace in order to guarantee fundamental human rights. Therefore, there is the need to critically examine the menace and evolve effective ways of checkmating it by borrowing a leaf from these countries,” she said.

She added that other factors posing a security threat to Nigeria such as porous borders and human trafficking should be addressed to stop infiltration of light and heavy weapons into the country.

In his remarks, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu suggested that Nigeria needs a spirit of brotherhood to overcome the country’s many challenges.

Governor Bagudu noted that Rwanda and Ethiopia have gone through serious historical challenges and yet have decided to move on, becoming some of fastest growing African countries in terms of development.

“If we create a society that works for all, we shall have more doctors, engineers and less crises in our country,” the Governor said.

He reminded security administrators at the meeting that tensions between ethnic groups should be addressed as national issues, stressing that land disputes are major factors contributing to the country’s security crises.