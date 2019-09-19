Paul Osuyi, Asaba

COMMUTERS plying the Benin-Sapele-Warri federal road may soon heave a sigh of relief following palliative repairs embarked upon by the Delta State Government.

The deplorable spot at the Okuovo axis of the road had become a nightmare to motorists who spent several man hours in traffic, meandering through the ditches created on the road, with some vehicles, especially the heavy duty ones stuck on the spot for days.

The situation was not better, yesterday, when the Commissioner for Works, James Augoye, in company with his information counterpart, Charles Aniagwu, visited the site to inspect level of job done by the contractors.

One side of the dual carriageway was shut to traffic due to excavation work on the road, a development that worsened the gridlock on the other side, with lines of articulated vehicles stuck in the traffic build up.

However, the state government officials appealed to motorists to be patient, assuring them that the blocked side will be open to traffic on Saturday, September 21 when the repairs would have reached advanced stage.

Some drivers called on the contractors to expedite action, lamenting that they have been stuck at the spot for, at least seven days, without adequate feeding and proper body care.

The government had said it is committing over N1 billion to rehabilitate degraded federal roads across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said the Federal Government’s permission to Delta Government to rehabilitate the roads was received last Thursday.