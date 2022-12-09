From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) has declared that the Nigerian Government lacks the will power to tackle the ravaging security challenges that have perished dozens of lives across the nation.

The church in a communique issued at the end of the 102nd General Church Council on Friday signed by the COCIN President, Rev. Dr. Amos Musa Mohzo and General Secretary, Rev. Benjamin Pokol, held at the Church headquarters, Jos, Plateau State.

“The General Church Council expresses profound concern over the unabating insecurity across the nation. It is a mark that the government lacks the will power to address the menace.

“Calls on the government to wake up to their constitutional duty of protecting lives and property of its citizenry.”

The church council condoles families of the Clergies and members of various communities who lost their beloved ones particularly those that were attacked and killed in Bokkos, Kanam, Wase LGAs of Plateau State and Gwagwalada in the FCT by the Fulani terrorists.

It condemned in strong terms the recent attacks on some villages in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State where several lives were wiped out by suspected Fulani terrorists.

The Church called on citizens to defend themselves within the ambit of the law and ensure that they protect themselves and their communities.