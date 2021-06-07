From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

As part of its commitment to move over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by the year 2030, the federal government has unveiled projects and programmes currently being executed to meet that goal.

Speaking at the Kaduna State export enlightenment and engagement forum recently organised by Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed enumerated some of the schemes to include: conduction of enterprise education workshops in various National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps and campuses of tertiary institutions across the country.

Also highlighted was the development of an aquaculture hub in Ogun State, housing five businesses in the fish farming value chain to render continuous training and employment.

Other projects include three aquaculture hubs that are at advanced stages of completion in Borno, Kaduna and Ebonyi States; distribution of over 150,000 copies of enterprise education books to existing and potential youth entrepreneurs; collaborating with the private sector to create jobs for the teeming youths through the provision of fiscal incentives to boost productivity in critical sectors of the economy such as agriculture, solid minerals, and manufacturing; and the launch of a consumer credit programme to enhance access to consumer credit that would improve the standard of living of Nigerians.

In addition to these are regular development and review of policies which, according to the minister, facilitate export trade and remove bottlenecks.

‘In this direction, towards improving procedures, documentation and regulations in the solid mineral sector, the government is in the process of finalising distinct mineral exports guidelines, procedures and documentation requirements to unleash the monumental mining potentials and streamline operations in the sector.

‘This would help guarantee proper regulation of export trade in the sector, attract direct foreign investment (DFI) and promote the deployment of appropriate technology/expertise towards creating a conducive environment that would significantly enhance mining business in Nigeria and promote sustainable export. The draft document was presented to critical stakeholders last month, May 2021,’ Ahmed said.

The minister noted that Nigeria is blessed with huge potentials of exportable items in the non-oil sector, comprising agriculture, mining and manufacturing which MSMEs can explore.

She reiterated to the stakeholders, government’s determination to fulfil its promise of economic diversification and the implementation of its priority projects as pronounced by President Muhammadu Buhari.